Third time in three days: One rocket intercepted over southern Israel

The Iron Dome system on Sunday evening intercepted a rocket fired towards Israeli territory, the IDF confirmed.

Just prior to the intercept, at 8:48p.m., air raid sirens sounded in the Israeli cities of Gabim, Sderot, Ibim, and Nir Am, as well as in the Nir Am range and the Sapir College.

This is the third time in three days that Gazan terrorists have fired a single rocket towards Israel.

A man and a boy were lightly wounded Sunday evening while running to a bomb shelter in Sderot. The two were treated by Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics. A 53-year-old man has been evacuated to the hospital with light injuries.

MDA paramedics also treated two people suffering from shock.

On Saturday evening, a 29-year-old man suffered injuries while running to shelter after an air raid siren sounded following the launch of a missile from Gaza into Israeli territory.

Several hours later, the IDF responded by attacking Hamas targets, including a military compound with several underground workshops for the production of rockets, a military training facility of the organization, a military camp with a site for storing weapons and a terrorist tunnel.

On Friday evening, sirens sounded in the Eshkol Regional Council after one rocket was fired from Gaza towards Israeli territory and was intercepted by the Iron Dome anti-missile system.