The Hamas terrorist organization claimed that it fired two rockets at the Tel Aviv area on Tuesday afternoon in the first rocket attack from Gaza on Tel Aviv in months. The IDF stated that one rocket landed in the Mediterranean Sea and the other landed in Gaza.

Residents of the coastal area of central israel reported hearing explosions.

The IDF stated, "A short while ago, a projectile that was identified crossing from the Gaza Strip fell in the maritime space in central Israel. In accordance with protocol, no sirens were sounded. Simultaneously, an additional projectile that did not cross into Israeli territory was identified."

Hamas stated that the rockets were of the M-90 model, a new model that was unveiled in December 2023 and has a reported range of 90 kilometers.