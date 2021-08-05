US condemns rocket attacks from Lebanon on Israel

The United States on Wednesday condemned the rocket attacks from Lebanon on Israel, the US State Department said.

“We absolutely condemn the rocket attacks from armed groups, based in Lebanon, that were fired into Israel,” State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters, according to Reuters.

He added that Washington will remain engaged with Israeli and Lebanese partners to de-escalate the situation.

On Wednesday afternoon, sirens were sounded in ​​Kiryat Shmona, Tel Hai, and Kfar Giladi after missiles were fired at Israel.

The IDF confirmed that three missiles had been launched towards Israel, with one falling short and landing in Lebanon. The other two missiles landed in Israeli territory. They were not intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system.

In response, IDF artillery forces conducted air strikes along the entire Lebanese border. Magen David Adom reported that four people suffered anxiety following the rocket fire.

Later on Wednesday night, IDF fighter jets attacked areas in Lebanon from which rockets were fired during the day toward the State of Israel as well as infrastructure used for terrorism, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

Another target was attacked in the area from which rockets were fired in the past.