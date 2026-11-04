הרמטכ"ל בפיקוד צפון

IDF Chief of Staff LTG Eyal Zamir warned Hezbollah on Wednesday that the IDF would respond immediately and forcefully to any attempt by the terrorist organization to rebuild its capabilities or threaten communities in northern Israel.

"We will not allow Hezbollah to establish terrorist infrastructure in the area. Any attempt by the enemy to entrench itself, build up its capabilities, or threaten northern communities will be met immediately and forcefully," Zamir declared during a visit to the Northern Command and the 91st Division.

The Chief of Staff was accompanied by Northern Command Commander MG Rafi Milo, Ground Forces Commander MG Nadav Lotan, 91st Division Commander BG Yuval Gaz, and additional senior commanders.

During the visit, Zamir conducted a situational assessment at the 91st Division, toured the Khiam area, observed a demonstration of the new "Combat Robotics Team" model, and met with brigade commanders operating in the division's sector.

Addressing the security situation along the northern border, Zamir emphasized the IDF's commitment to protecting Israeli communities.

"The 91st Division serves as the forward defense line for northern residents. The division is advancing a forward defense posture in front of the communities," he stated.

"The operational reality is constantly changing and evolving, but our commitment remains to establish robust border defenses and ensure the security of the residents of the north."

Zamir also accused Hezbollah of serving Iranian interests at the expense of Lebanon and its citizens.

"Throughout the war, Hezbollah has proven once again that it is an Iranian proxy and not a 'Lebanese patriot.' Its actions have harmed the interests of the State of Lebanon and its citizens," he said.

"The IDF remains alert to developments in near and distant arenas and is prepared to strike any enemy that attempts to harm us, as we have done in the past."

Referring to the military's achievements against Hezbollah, the Chief of Staff said the Northern Command had significantly weakened the terrorist organization throughout three years of fighting.

"Throughout three years of fighting, the Northern Command has fought, struck Hezbollah, and degraded many of its capabilities. If required, we will know how to expand our achievements," Zamir warned.

During the visit, troops from the 769th Brigade and the 869th Field Intelligence Battalion presented the "Combat Robotics Team" model for the first time.

Zamir praised the development, emphasizing the importance of deploying robotic and technological systems ahead of and alongside soldiers to improve operational effectiveness and protect troops.

"This model reinforces the principle that the IDF stands ahead of civilians and embodies the innovative concept that robotic and technological means operate ahead of and alongside our troops. In doing so, you are increasing operational effectiveness and bolstering force protection," he explained.

The Chief of Staff described the new capabilities as a significant advancement and praised the cooperation between the Northern Command and the Ground Forces.

"I have immense appreciation for this effort. This is a significant leap forward, and I am impressed by the close integration between the Northern Command and the Ground Forces," he said.

Zamir instructed commanders to accelerate the integration of robotic capabilities into combat units to achieve operational superiority and an advantage on the battlefield.

Concluding his remarks, the Chief of Staff expressed appreciation for the soldiers and commanders of the 91st Division.

"Deep appreciation goes to the 91st Division and the troops operating in the area. The achievements you have led are a source of immense pride and will be etched in the legacy of the IDF for generations to come."