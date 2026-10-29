Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem said Wednesday that the outcome of Israel's Knesset election would have no bearing on the Iran-backed terrorist organization's activities against the Jewish state, pledging to continue its armed campaign regardless of who forms the next Israeli government.

In a written statement reported by AFP, Qassem dismissed the significance of Israel's political leadership and demanded an Israeli withdrawal from territory claimed by Lebanon.

“We do not concern ourselves with who governs Israel, but let it be perfectly clear that it cannot continue its occupation and must leave our land," Qassem said.

He also reiterated Hezbollah's refusal to relinquish its weapons, insisting that the organization would continue what it describes as resistance against Israel.

“The resistance will continue... and will stand up to the aggression directed against it and against Lebanon, and there is no room to discuss the disarmament" of Hezbollah “as long as the occupation persists and its aggression continues," he added.

Qassem's remarks come amid continued difficulties implementing a framework agreement signed by Israeli and Lebanese authorities in June.

The agreement provides for Hezbollah's disarmament, a phased withdrawal of Israeli forces from territory covered by the arrangement, and the deployment of Lebanese military forces to the area.

Hezbollah was not involved in the negotiations and has maintained its opposition to direct diplomatic engagement with Israel.

The terrorist organization has also rejected repeated calls to surrender its weapons and has continued violating the ceasefire, undermining efforts to put the agreement into effect.

Israel, meanwhile, has continued conducting strikes against Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon in response to the ceasefire violations.