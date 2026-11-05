Weapons located in the Security Zone in southern Lebanon IDF Spokesperson

The IDF announced that troops from the 188th Brigade, operating under the command of the 36th Division, have discovered more than 340 Hezbollah weapons during operations in the security zone in southern Lebanon.

The brigade's troops are currently operating in the Beaufort Ridge and Litani River areas as part of the IDF's efforts to eliminate threats to Israeli civilians.

The operations follow approximately one year and eight months of combat activity in the Gaza Strip, after which the brigade underwent a period of extensive training before deploying to southern Lebanon.

During their operations, the soldiers located more than 340 weapons and other items of military equipment belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

The weapons included RPG rockets, anti-tank missiles, mortar shells, firearms, explosive devices, grenades, and ammunition.

In addition, the troops discovered an underground shaft approximately seven meters deep inside a civilian home.

Medical supplies and equipment used for living underground were found inside the shaft.

The discoveries highlight the continued presence of Hezbollah weapons and underground infrastructure in southern Lebanon, including within civilian buildings.

The IDF emphasized that its operations are intended to eliminate threats posed by Hezbollah to Israeli communities and military personnel.

"The IDF will not allow the Hezbollah terrorist organization to harm Israeli civilians or IDF troops," the military stated.

The IDF added that it would continue operating to remove threats while remaining committed to the ceasefire agreement.

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