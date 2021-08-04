IDF retaliates after three rockets fired towards northern Israel

A "Color Red" air raid siren sounded early Wednesday afternoon in the town of Kiryat Shmona, near Israel's northern border, sending Israelis to bomb shelters.

According to an initial report by the IDF, the sirens sounded in Kiryat Shmona, Kfar Giladi, and Tel Hai, after three rockets were fired from Lebanon into Israeli territory. One of the rockets fell short and landed in Lebanese territory, while the other two landed within Israel's borders.

Reports said that at least one missile had fallen in an open area near Kiryat Shmona.

Though there have been no reports of physical injuries, Magen David Adom is currently treating four victims for shock.

Responding to the attack on Israeli civilians, the IDF Artillery forces fired into Lebanese territory, towards the site from which the missiles were fired.

The IDF's current estimate is that a pro-Palestinian Authority organization is responsible for the attacks.

The Iron Dome missile defense system was not activated, and none of the missiles were shot down.

Meanwhile, Defense Minister Benny Gantz (Blue and White) and IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi are holding a briefing on the matter.

Doron Shenper, a spokesperson for the Kiryat Shmona municipality, requested that residents remain in their "safe spaces" until further notice is given.

"We are strong and we will get past this," he said. "No one was injured, and that's what's important."