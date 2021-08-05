IDF attacks terrorist infrastructure in Lebanon

IDF fighter jets on Wednesday night attacked areas in Lebanon from which rockets were fired during the day toward the State of Israel as well as infrastructure used for terrorism, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

Another target was attacked in the area from which rockets were fired in the past.

"IDF attacks will continue and even intensify in the face of terrorist attempts against the State of Israel and its citizens. The State of Lebanon is responsible for what happens in its territory. "The IDF warns of continued attempts to harm Israeli citizens and their sovereignty," the statement said.

On Wednesday afternoon, sirens were sounded in ​​Kiryat Shmona, Tel Hai, and Kfar Giladi after missiles were fired at Israel.

The IDF confirmed that three missiles had been launched towards Israel, with one falling short and landing in Lebanon. The other two missiles landed in Israeli territory. They were not intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system.

In response, IDF artillery forces conducted air strikes along the entire Lebanese border. Magen David Adom reported that four people suffered anxiety following the rocket fire.