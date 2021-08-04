IDF launches third strike along Lebanon border

A short while ago, IDF artillery forces struck in Lebanese territory in response to the rockets fired from Lebanon at Israeli territory, an IDF statement said.

The strike is the IDF's third within two hours.

Earlier on Wednesday, Defense Minister Benny Gantz (Blue and White) conducted an assessment of the security situation, together with the IDF’s Chief of the General Staff Aviv Kochavi, the Director of the MoD Policy Bureau, the head of the Operations Directorate, and and the head of the IDF’s Intelligence Directorate.

At the meeting, Gantz instructed the officials to deliver a firm message to the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), following the attack.

On Wednesday afternoon, just after 12:00p.m., air raid sirens sounded in Kiryat Shmona, Tel Hai, and Kfar Giladi, on Israel's northern border.

The IDF confirmed that three missiles had been launched towards Israel, with one falling short and landing in Lebanon. The other two missiles landed in Israeli territory. They were not intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system.

Though no one suffered physical injuries in the attack, several individuals suffered from shock: Both Magen David Adom (MDA) and United Hatzalah reported treating shock victims shortly after the missiles were launched.

In a statement, United Hatzalah wrote: "Following the rockets that landed in Israel near Kiryat Shmona, volunteers from United Hatzalah's Psychotrauma and Crisis Response Unit (PCRU) are currently treating numerous people for emotional shock and stress reactions."

Chapter head of the Emek HaHula region and member of the PCRU of United Hatzalah Vicki Tiferet said, "We are working together with local services to locate and identify people suffering from shock and we are sending volunteers to provide psychological and emotional stabilization to anyone who is suffering. If you or someone you know is in need of assistance please contact us via our hotline 1221 and we will send someone to you."