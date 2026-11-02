Fears of a renewed confrontation with Israel, amid regional tensions and the possibility of war with Iran resuming, are prompting families in Lebanon to prepare in advance for a scenario in which they may once again be forced to leave their homes.

Adding to these concerns is a warning reported by the Lebanese television channel Al-Jadeed. According to diplomatic sources who spoke to the channel, Lebanon received a message warning that the severe strikes Beirut experienced during the last war could be repeated, this time over a longer period.

"Lebanon was warned of the possibility that Israel would repeat the difficult days Beirut experienced during the last war, but this time it would not be limited to a single day," the sources said.

The Saudi newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat described a situation in which fears of the next war are already changing residential patterns in Dahieh, Beirut's southern suburbs.

Residents who left the area are in no hurry to return, while others continue living in their homes but are also maintaining alternative apartments elsewhere.

Fears of another war are also affecting older residents, who want to spend their retirement years far from the possibility of another evacuation.

Many prefer to flee areas of southern Lebanon vulnerable to bombardment and relocate to entirely different areas in the north of the country.