Netanyahu: We need two million vaccines now

Opposition leader Netanyahu gave his opinion of the government's handling of the Dekta variant of COVID-19, saying that he believes there to be only one reasonable course of action.

"The government needs to act immediately to bring millions of Pfizer vaccines. I believe the American authorities will approve a booster shot in short order, and we need to be ready when they do."

Netanyahu says that the new government could have acted more responsibly in handling the virus: "When we gave them the reins, Israel was in the best shape in the world in terms of the virus. The new government did not keep restrictions tight at Ben-Gurion airport, admitting a massive wave of cases o the Delta variant."



"We need to do this now," he concludes, "We need to get two million doses ready and be prepared to administer them to those aged 50 or above within ten days at most. We have done so in the past, and we need to do so again. I don't know what they are waiting for."