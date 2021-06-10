Poll: Yesh Atid soars, Yamina barely clears electoral threshold

The Likud would remain the largest faction in the Knesset if new elections were held today, a new poll released Thursday shows, but Yesh Atid continues to cut into the Likud’s lead.

According to the poll, which was conducted by Maagar Mohot and published by Channel 20 Thursday night, if new elections were held today, the Likud would retain its 30 seats, while Yesh Atid would soar from 17 seats to 23, a gain of three compared to the previous Maagar Mohot poll.

Yesh Atid’s coalition partner, Yamina, however, would plummet from seven seats to four, and would just barely cross the electoral threshold. That’s less than half of the nine seats Yamina received in the previous Maagar Mohot poll, published in late April.

Among the haredi factions, Shas is projected to retain its nine seats, while United Torah Judaism held steady at seven seats.

Blue and White fell in the poll to six seats, down from its current eight, while Labor held steady at seven seats. The far-left Meretz party is projected to retain its six seats.

Yisrael Beytenu and the New Hope party, two right-of-center factions set to join the new government, both fell in the new poll, with Yisrael Beytenu falling from its current seven seats to six seats, and New Hope sinking to just four seats.

The Joint Arab List received just five seats in the new poll, down from six, while the United Arab List barely crossed the threshold with four seats.

The Religious Zionist Party alliance with Otzma Yehudit and Noam soared to nine seats in the poll.

Broken down by bloc, Prime Minister Netanyahu and his allies received a total of 55 seats, up from their current 52, while the left-wing – Arab bloc rose to 51 seats. The right-of-center parties joining the new coalition fell from 20 seats to 14.