BBC journalist tweeted 'Hitler Was Right'

A journalist for the BBC based in Ramallah in 2014 tweeted “#HitlerWasRight” about Israel’s war with Hamas in Gaza.

Honest Reporting, an Israeli organization whose mission statement is “promoting fairness and accuracy in media coverage of Israel,” offered a screen capture on Sunday of a tweet by Tala Halawa, whose account on the LinkedIn social network lists her as a “Digital Journalist at BBC Monitoring,” a position she began in 2017.

Last week, Halawa was credited on the BBC website for participating in the writing of an article titled “Israel-Gaza violence: The children who have died in the conflict” between Hamas and Israel, which reached a ceasefire on Friday following 11 days of fighting.

In 2014, she was working for 24FM, a Palestinian radio station.

Reacting to earlier hostilities between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, she wrote on Twitter: “#Israel is more #Nazi than #Hitler! Oh, #HitlerWasRight #IDF go to hell. #prayForGaza.”

“These tweets predate the individual’s employment with the BBC, but we are nevertheless taking this very seriously and are investigating,” a BBC spokesperson said Sunday in response to a query by the Jewish Telegraphic Agency.

Halawa had worked for six months as a researcher for The New Yorker, according to her LinkedIn account, before taking up a position with the BBC.