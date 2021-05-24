Netanyahu's new proposal to Bennett

The Likud's new proposal to Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett includes promises of guaranteed spots on the Likud Knesset slate and a number of senior positions in the government and the Knesset.

The proposal includes the position of Defense Minister and Deputy Prime Minister, a senior portfolio for Ayelet Shaked and other positions in the government and the Knesset for Yamina members.

In addition, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is offering Bennett six guaranteed spots in the first 34 spots on the Likud slate, if no government is formed and a fifth election is held.

The Likud refused to comment on the report.

Yamina said in response, "As we said from the first moment, Yamina is interested in forming a government and not in imaginary proposals for a non-existent government. It has been ten days since Yamina removed the government of change from the agenda, we are still waiting for the two MKs that Netanyahu and [Bezalel] Smotrich promised to have [join a right-wing government]."

Earlier on Sunday, the Yesh Atid party headed by MK Yair Lapid announced that it is resuming negotiations toward the forming of a coalition. Lapid has another 10 days to form a government until his mandate ends.

Lapid’s negotiating team intends to resume talks on Monday morning in Kfar Maccabia, and will publish all new developments as they occur.

For the moment, Lapid does not intend to resume negotiations with Naftali Bennett, head of the Yamina party, due to Bennett’s stated preference for establishing a right-wing government together with the Likud and New Hope parties