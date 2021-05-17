Rocket attacks on south resume after several hours of quiet

The rocket barrages on southern Israel resumed on Sunday night after several hours of quiet.

Sirens were heard in Be’er Sheva and in other local communities, as well as in communities located near the border with Gaza.

Two rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome system and two more exploded in open areas, causing no physical injuries or damages.

Sirens were also heard in Netivot and in Ofakim.

Meanwhile, the IDF attacked a compound of the military intelligence of the terrorist organization Hamas on Sunday night.

The attack was carried out in cooperation between the IDF's Cyber ​​ICT and Defense Division, the Intelligence Division and the IAF.

On Sunday afternoon, sirens sounded repeatedly across southern Israel, including in Be'er Sheva, Ashdod, Ashkelon, Netivot and localities in the Eshkol and Sdot Negev regional councils.

Heavy rocket fire was recorded from the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip towards Israeli towns in the Gaza frontier, as well as the coastal cities of Ashdod and Ashkelon.

A synagogue in Ashkelon suffered a direct hit from one of the rockets, while a private residence was struck by a rocket in Ashdod. There are no reports of injuries in either incident.

A rocket hit near a supermarket in Netivot, but no casualties were reported.

