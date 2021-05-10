Syria claims 1 civilian wounded in Israeli helicopter strike

Syrian state media claimed that an Israeli helicopter opened fire on a house on the Syrian side of the Golan Heights Monday, wounding a civilian.

According to the report, the strike occurred in the village of Khader in the southern Quneitra region. The wounded man was identified as Tahrir Mahmoud. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Syrian media claimed the attack was carried out by an Apache helicopter operated by the Israel Air Force (IAF) and that the helicopter fired two missiles.

The IDF has not commented on the incident.