Report: These are Sa'ar's conditions for Netanyahu

The differences between New Hope chairman Gideon Sa'ar and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are about the period of time the prime minister will serve as alternate prime minister in stead of prime minister, the number of ministries that will be granted to Sa'ar's party - and the nature of the prime minister's successor following his term, Yisrael Hayom reported.

According to the report, Saar is demanding that Netanyahu be removed from the post of prime minister for a year and a half, but the prime minister is willing to give up his post for only a year.

Sa'ar also vetoed giving the role of Prime Minister to Likud Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin or Minister Yuval Steinitz.

The New Hope chairman is also demanding four ministerial positions for his party, including security and education - something the Likud refuses to agree to.

The New Hope party wrote on its Twitter account that the report is '"ake news."