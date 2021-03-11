President Reuven Rivlin to discuss Iran nuclear project with European leaders

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin will depart Tuesday morning (March 16) for a visit to Europe, after accepting an invitation from the presidents of Germany, France and Austria.

During the visit, President Rivlin will hold meetings a series of meetings in Berlin, Vienna, and Paris to discuss the dangers of Hezbollah’s rising power, the intensification of Iran’s nuclear project, and the International Criminal Court (ICC) with the presidents of Germany, Austria, and France.

The President will be accompanied by IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi, who will brief the European presidents on security matters during the meetings.

On Tuesday, Rivlin will meet with German president Dr. Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Berlin, after which the two leaders will give statements to the press.

The following day, Wednesday, the President will depart for Vienna, where he will be received in an official reception at the presidential palace. After the ceremony, he will meet with President Alexander Van der Bellen of Austria.

The presidents will deliver remarks at a Holocaust remembrance ceremony at the memorial for Jewish Austrians.

On the last morning of his visit, Thursday, March 18, Rivlin will depart for Paris, where he will hold a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron. Later in the day, Rivlin will return to Israel.