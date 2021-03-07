American B-52 bomber flies over Samaria

Israeli Air Force F-15 fighter jets were photographed flying over Samaria Sunday while escorting a United States Air Force B-52 strategic bomber through Israeli airspace.

According to a statement released Sunday by an IDF spokesperson, Sunday's flyover by the B-52 was an act of "joint strategic cooperation" between the American and Israeli militaries.

"Israeli Air Force F-15 fighter jets escorted two American B-52 bombers through Israeli airspace," the spokesperson said.

"This flight is part of the joint strategic cooperation with US forces, which is pivotal in maintaining the security of Israeli and Middle Eastern skies."

Yesha Council director-general Yigal Dilmoni wrote on his Facebook page Sunday that in the photographs released from the flight, a number of Israeli towns in Samaria could be seen.

"Under the nose of the plane are the towns of Shiloh and Shvut Rachel and the site of the biblical town of Shiloh, where the Tabernacle stood."

"Under the nose of the bomber is the tow n of Eli. And under its right wing (on the left, from our perspective) is the town of Givat Harel and vineyards of local farmers."

"Under the F-15 furthest to the right (your left) is the village of Sinjil. Between the two F-15s on the right (your left) is the town of Maaleh Levona). Behind them you can make out Rehelim and Nofei Nehemia."