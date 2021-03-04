Poll: Meretz fails to cross electoral threshold

The far-left Meretz party is in danger of being left out of the next Knesset, according to a new poll released Thursday evening.

The poll, which was conducted by Kantar and published Thursday night by Kan, found that if new elections were held today, Meretz would receive 3.0% of the vote – just shy of the 3.25% electoral threshold, leaving it out of the 24th Knesset.

The Likud would remain the largest faction, with 29 seats, but continues to see its lead shrink as the Yesh Atid party gains ground, moving up to 20 seats from 18 seats in the previous Kantar poll, which was released in late February.

The New Hope party continues to slide, falling from 13 seats to 12, while Yamina held stable at 11 seats.

The Joint Arab List fell to eight seats in the poll, while the United Arab List, which split from the Joint Arab List, narrowly crossed the threshold in Thursday’s poll.

Among the haredi factions, both Shas and United Torah Judaism received seven seats.

Yisrael Beytenu also received seven seats in the poll, with Labor coming in at six mandates.

Blue and White rose from four seats in late February to five seats Thursday, while the Religious Zionist Party alliance with Otzma Yehudit and Noam held steady at four seats.

The right-wing – religious bloc fell by one seat in the poll in comparison to late February, declining from 59 seats to 58, while the left-wing – Arab bloc rose from 41 seats to 43.