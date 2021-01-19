Gynecologists call to vaccinate pregnant women

Israel's gynecologists' union called on pregnant and nursing women to get vaccinated against the coronavirus - after consulting with their doctor.

The union sent a joint professional opinion to the Health Ministry on the subject, after a number of pregnant women were diagnosed with severe cases of the coronavirus and hospitalized.

In its letter to the Health Ministry, the union said there was no evidence to justify concerns that the coronavirus vaccine could cause infertility.

"There is no medical basis or facts which suggest that fertility is harmed by the vaccine. The coronavirus is liable to cause harm during the course of pregnancy, to cause serious illness and premature birth. Therefore, it is important to get vaccinated to prevent being infected by the coronavirus."