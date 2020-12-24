Netanyahu reaches deal with MK Abbas to reduce reduce regulation of 'Young Settlements'

Prime Minister Netanyahu is pushing for a very significant reduction in the proposal for a resolution on regulating the 'Young Settlements' following pressure from Ra'am party chairman MK Mansour Abbas.

A very senior source in the government revealed to Arutz Sheva that the prime minister has decided to reduce the scope government's decision to regulate the 'Young Settlements which was proposed by by Ministers Biton and Hanegbi, without their knowledge.

Instead of the full regulation of 70 localities in Judea and Samaria, the prime minister intends to bring a resolution to the government which would only regulate three localities in exchange for the three Bedouin localities the government agreed to legalize earlier this week. The move was made as part of the ongoing discussions between Netanyahu and MK Mansour Abbas.

However, the prime minister has not yet updated Settlement Affairs Minister Tzachi Hanegbi and Defense Minister Benny Ganz on this decision.

These moves, according to the senior official, are intended to please Abbas to ensure his support for Netanyahu for prime minister in the upcoming elections, given Gideon Sa'ar's strength in recent polls.