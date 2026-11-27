Israel Police on Thursday served a closure order to the Waqf-run Al-Shabat High School in the Wadi Joz neighborhood of Jerusalem.

The school, which has more than 600 female students, was operating without a license from the Education Ministry. During police operations at the school, officers found prohibited Palestinian Authority teaching materials, along with Palestine Liberation Organization flags and scarves.

On June 25, Tzvi Succot, then chairman of the Knesset Education Committee, visited the school as part of his efforts to combat incitement in eastern Jerusalem's education system. During the visit, Succot found materials containing incitement, which police confiscated. He confronted the school's administration and pledged to work toward its closure.

After the order was issued, Succot released footage of the visit showing him pledging to work toward closing the school. The footage was released against the backdrop of Arab parties' demand to chair the Education Committee as part of coalition negotiations. Palestinian media gave extensive coverage to the police decision.

He explained, "Five months ago, we came to this school and pledged to close it. We promised and we delivered."

Commending the police for issuing the order, he warned that the demand to chair the Education Committee was intended, in his words, "to quickly turn back the clock on oversight of the sector."

Watch the Hebrew video: