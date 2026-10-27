IDF forces on Tuesday morning demolished a monument in the Samaria village of Madama that had for decades glorified terrorists who murdered Jews.

During the operation, additional monuments were demolished in nearby villages, following demands by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and MK Tzvi Succot to remove memorials honoring terrorists throughout Judea and Samaria.

Earlier, Smotrich and Succot, who chairs the Knesset Subcommittee on Judea and Samaria, submitted a document to the IDF identifying dozens of such monuments in Palestinian Arab villages.

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Succot welcomed the operation, describing it as the result of his battle to end the public commemoration of terrorists.

"After decades, the monument commemorating terrorists in the village of Madama has been demolished. This is an important achievement in our fight against the commemoration of terrorism and the transformation of those who murder Jews into heroes," he said.

"It is unacceptable for those who harmed Jews and IDF soldiers to be commemorated and regarded as heroes by the next generation."

Succot concluded, "I commend the IDF for the operation and call for the continued removal of every monument commemorating terrorists throughout Judea and Samaria. We will not allow the commemoration of terrorism to become part of our public space."