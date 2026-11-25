Former MK Tzvi Sukkot has sent a letter threatening legal action to Gadi Gvaryahu over remarks in an interview with Kan Bet radio in which he accused Sukkot of setting fire to the mosque in the village of Yasuf in Samaria.

In the letter, sent through att Sukkot demands NIS 150,000 in compensation and a public apology within seven days.

The letter follows an interview Gvaryahu, chairman of Tag Meir, said, "Incidentally, following up on what you said, when we began operating, one of the first acts, the first price tag attacks, was in the village of Yasuf in Samaria-they set fire to a mosque there, and the person who set fire to the mosque was named Tzvi Sukkot."

In the letter, Sukkot's attorneys reject the remarks, saying they constitute a false accusation that he committed a serious criminal offense. They say the remarks were made on a current affairs program with a broad audience and damaged his good name and reputation.

The attorneys described the broadcast as an attempt at a "targeted assassination" of Sukkot's reputation, arguing that the remarks went far beyond the bounds of appropriate public discourse.

The letter stressed that the gravity of the remarks was compounded by the fact that Gvaryahu is active in public life and presents himself as promoting tolerance and respect for others.

Sukkot's attorneys argue that the remarks constitute defamation. The letter stated that, according to their calculation after adjustment for inflation, the maximum compensation available without proof of damage for a publication intended to cause harm is approximately NIS 168,000.

However, in the interest of reaching a settlement without going to court at this stage, Sukkot is demanding that Gvaryahu pay him NIS 150,000 and issue an explicit public apology, with wording to be agreed upon with him.

The attorneys made clear that if the demands are not met within seven days, they will pursue legal remedies on Sukkot's behalf, including seeking court costs and attorneys' fees.