דגלי אש"ף וחומרי לימוד אסורים: צו סגירה לבית ספר במזרח ירושלים

The Education Ministry issued a closure order for Al-Shabat Comprehensive High School in Jerusalem's Wadi Joz neighborhood after it was found to be operating without a license.

The order was delivered to the school's administration on Al-Idrisi Street today (Thursday) by officers from the Jerusalem District Central Unit, members of the Internal Security Brigade and Education Ministry representatives.

According to police, an undercover investigation by the Jerusalem District Central Unit found prohibited Palestinian Authority teaching materials at the school, as well as PLO flags and scarves.

Police forwarded the findings to the Education Ministry, which issued the order based on those findings and the school's operation without a license, in violation of the Supervision of Schools Law.

The order will take effect 30 days after its delivery. From that date, operating the school or participating in educational activities there will be prohibited. According to the police statement, violating the order will constitute a criminal offense.