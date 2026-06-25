ח"כ סוכות בעימות עם מנהל בית הספר הבלתי חוקי דוברות

Chairman of the Knesset Education Committee MK Tzvi Succot conducted an unannounced visit Thursday morning to the Shabaat al-Mosalmata school in Jerusalem, where he said he discovered educational materials suspected of encouraging terrorism.

Police officers who accompanied Succot during the visit responded immediately and confiscated the materials for examination.

Succot described the incident as “extremely serious," claiming that the school is operating without legal authorization and is managed by the Waqf. He said the property was originally allocated by the Jerusalem Municipality for an educational institution, but that the school currently operates without approval from the Ministry of Education.

“I demand that law-enforcement authorities act immediately to close this school," Succot said. “This is an unimaginable situation. The State of Israel cannot accept a reality in which public land designated for educating Jerusalem’s children becomes a platform for illegal activity and the distribution of inciting materials."

He added: “Instead of integration, there are those seeking to instill extremist and hostile nationalist messages in the younger generation."

Succot said the Knesset Education Committee would continue following the matter and would demand accountability from all relevant authorities.

“Every educational institution in Jerusalem, and throughout the State of Israel, must operate according to Israeli law and its values," he said. “Anyone who exploits the education system to promote incitement and undermine Israeli sovereignty will face zero tolerance. It is time to restore governance to the education system in East Jerusalem and ensure that every child receives an education in a lawful, supervised environment free of incitement."