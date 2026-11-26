Israel's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday blasted the United Nations over Iran's recent reelection to the Committee for Programme and Coordination, contrasting the international body's decision with the Islamic Republic's brutal treatment of women.

The condemnation coincided with the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women and came days after Iranian authorities carried out a flogging sentence against singer Parastoo Ahmadi for performing without a hijab.

"As the world marks the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, an Iranian singer is recovering from 74 lashes inflicted on her this week for singing without a hijab. Just two weeks ago, 144 countries voted to give Iran a seat on a UN committee shaping global priorities, including women’s rights," the Foreign Ministry wrote on social media.

"Iran whips women. The UN rewards Iran. The hypocrisy is obscene," it added.

Ahmadi and four members of her production team each received 74 lashes after being convicted of offenses related to public morality and distributing content online that Iranian authorities considered indecent.

The charges stemmed from a concert published on YouTube in December 2024, in which Ahmadi performed without the compulsory Islamic head covering. According to the Norway-based human rights organization Hengaw, the concert was held in the Iranian city of Qom.

The defendants' lawyer, Mostafa Nili, told Iranian media that they were also barred from traveling and engaging in musical and artistic activities for two years.

The punishment drew condemnation on Tuesday from both the United States and the UN's top human rights official.

"Punishing singer Parastoo Ahmadi and her crew with 74 lashings for a YouTube performance without a hijab is pure medieval barbarism," US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz said.

He added, "While the regime in Tehran tries to deflect, its brutality leaves it completely isolated. The United States stands with the Iranian people against this tyranny."

UN human rights chief Volker Turk described the punishment as a violation of international law and called on Tehran to abolish flogging altogether.

"Flogging is a form of torture or other cruel, inhuman or degrading punishment, absolutely prohibited under international law in all circumstances," he stated.

"Iran must abstain from carrying out other flogging sentences and eradicate this practice from its laws."