Trump’s war on Iran was roundly blamed for his party’s midterm bloodbath. It comes down to rebuking the President for having the courage to rid the world of nuclear peril and prolific terrorism.

This made Trump an out-of-character Commander in Chief. Of all US Presidents he had the chutzpah to go for the jugular. Contesting with Iran, others from Reagan to Bush father and son, to Clinton, Obama and Biden, kicked that explosive can down the road. They acted with bravado at best or gutless appeasement at worst.

Not that Trump is blameless. In point of fact he was guilty of the most terrible errors and judgment calls, even apparently a loss of nerve. He fully deserved the flak that could all but bury a legacy of Middle East triumphs.

The Islamic Republic of Iran - a rapacious octopus with tentacles - took the firepower, economic throttle and blockade he threw its way, and came back for more.

Fighting the most evil of antagonists, Donald Trump sparred and feinted like a worried boxer. In between bouts he parleyed with the opponent’s mockup negotiators, directly or through the backers, Pakistan and Qatar.

Doing such tricks he bamboozled everybody - the MAGA movement, Democrats, Israel, the Iranian people, his Secretary of War, but most of all himself.

It was never a question of "if" but of "when" that catchword, power through strength - it took the President half his term to prove - would puncture and deflate. Muddle, unfathomable signals, half cooked ‘talks’ with international criminals in suits and MOUs took their inevitable toll.

Hubris to a man like Donald Trump with the world at his beck and call is a crippling emotion. It ruined his deal-making skills, cancelled his knowledge, weakened and made him a target for scoffers.

He boasted he had ticked the box for regime change. He wasn’t wrong, except that American intelligence assessed that new Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei was more intent on nuclear breakout than his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei who was killed by an Israeli strike assisted by US intelligence.

After the November midterm meltdown one could empathize with a lameduck President who now inspired repulsion as a lame Commander in Chief.

In this regard Tehran regard posted the most demeaning video imaginable. Trump looks totally ‘out of it’ while being carted off to the waste disposal and dumped like trash.

Today his foes are in a defiant - not to say triumphant - frame of mind. Under the headline, “Iranian leaders see Republican midterm losses as a victory over Trump, hardening their demands in US talks", the report goes on “Iranian officials indicated the Islamic Republic now sees little reason to make (serious) concessions ".

According to the report :

“Iranian leaders interpret the election outcome as evidence that their strategy of disrupting shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and increasing economic pressure on American consumers has succeeded".

They weren’t making cheap propaganda; if anything such claims were soft pedaled. The Wall Street Journal l ately reported that Iran retains up to 2,500 missiles after months of American and Israeli operations, and is rebuilding its arsenal , leaving it capable of launching significant attacks against American forces and regional allies.

No wonder Jim Himes, the Connecticut Democrat earmarked to chair the House Intelligence Committee, felt emboldened to claim that Iran’s leaders closely follow political developments in America. “The message of the election will not be lost on the regime which feels more empowered against the Trump administration than they have in a long time."

Empowered is the word. Iran, according to intelligence, has plans to target senior Trump officials with a dirty bomb or chemical weapon in Washington, DC.

Assessments like these are a big consideration in Trump’s cabinet about whether to resume attacks on Iran. One can’t blame the President if, merely from moral fatigue, he’s dying to get rid of the albatross around his neck.

No way is the fiasco exclusively Trumpian. The Obama Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) relied on buffoonery Obama style. His chief negotiator Wendy Sherman gloated over her rapport with the Iranian team. She talked of the positive vibe. And she felt confident that Iran would honour the agreement.

Then she was reminded of her involvement in the agreement to control North Korea’s nuclear program. Since the confident Sherman had failed there - not long after the ink on the agreement was dry North Korea tested a nuclear bomb - what made her think she could succeed with Tehran? “Well" she replied with a straight face, “the North Koreans lied to us."

The accord, never signed, revealed its true colours when Obama struck Iran’s global terrorism and proxy wars from the preconditions. Let’s do this agreement!

Trump was callous in a different way. He vacillated and broke his word to the Iranian people.

He began by urging them to protest. Thereupon he abandoned the cause.

The protests began in the last days of 2025 and turned into the bloody January to February uprising of 2026 in which tens of thousands of protesters were mowed down. Thus the “Crimson Winter" got its name.

“Keep protesting, Trump said, help is on its way ." Meantime the nation viewed Trump officials negotiate with a murderous crew which they looked forward to the honor of meeting. Trump’s negotiators, to be frank, left a desperate people to die on the vine.

The Commander in Chief is nervous as all hell. The Midterm bloodbath snapped his willpower. He’s now telling Tehran and Houthi proxy that if they act with restraint he may order the US military to stand down .

Where did it all begin, and what will be the end?

It began by one President after the other trying to play nice with Iran. Rather than take the bull by the horns, which Trump began by doing, the safety first approach promised the zealots rewards in return for changing their innate character.

Barak Obama’s first act of diplomacy was to offer reconciliation . In the historic Cairo speech he renamed a regime of thugs, “Islamic Republic of Iran" putting the apocalyptic theocracy on a par with ordinary governments. Obama thereafter looked the other way when its aggressions on American military assets and personnel ensued.

It’s the political constraint stupid, and Trump never pretended it wasn’t. He rose in 2016 as the candidate against the Iraq war. He built the MAGA coalition on a platform of anti-war, and the movement ultimately held him to it in the calamitous November midterms.

The IRGC staring Trump down paid off. The head of the snake lives on to cause mayhem, for now unimaginable.