Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Wednesday denied that Iran is developing or concealing chemical weapons in pharmaceutical factories. He accused Israel of seeking to draw the US into another war with Iran and putting Iranian patients at risk.

His statement came a day after Defense Minister Israel Katz told reporters that Iran had begun developing and producing chemical weapons. Katz said both Israel and the US were aware of the program and that Israel would prevent Iran from acquiring such weapons.

Araghchi said Israel’s objective was “to deceive the US into fighting yet another war on its behalf, while putting Iranian patients in the crosshairs." He accused Israel of having already drawn Washington into “two failed wars against Iran" over the past year.

The foreign minister cited Iran’s membership in the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons and its status as a signatory to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty. He described Iran as “itself a victim of chemical weapons supplied by West Germany to Saddam Hussein's regime."

Araghchi also accused Israel of refusing to join conventions banning nuclear, chemical, or biological weapons. He claimed Israel possessed hundreds of nuclear warheads, had attacked seven countries in the region, and had occupied territory in three.

Last week, US President Donald Trump told Fox News there were indications Iran was exploring chemical and biological weapons. Earlier in November, The New York Times reported that Israel had shared intelligence with Washington suggesting Tehran intended to use chemical weapons against its adversaries. According to the report, some US officials questioned the credibility of the warning, while others believed it warranted serious consideration.