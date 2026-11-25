The United States and the United Nations on Tuesday denounced the Iranian regime's flogging of singer Parastoo Ahmadi and four members of her production team over a concert in which she performed without the mandatory Islamic head covering.

US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz issued a strongly worded condemnation of the punishment.

"Punishing singer Parastoo Ahmadi and her crew with 74 lashings for a YouTube performance without a hijab is pure medieval barbarism," said Waltz.

He added, "While the regime in Tehran tries to deflect, its brutality leaves it completely isolated. The United States stands with the Iranian people against this tyranny."

UN human rights chief Volker Turk also denounced the punishment and demanded that Iranian authorities abolish flogging.

"The flogging of Iranian singer Parastoo Ahmadi and four male members of her team - following a concert she gave without wearing headcover - is abhorrent," Turk wrote on social media.

"Flogging is a form of torture or other cruel, inhuman or degrading punishment, absolutely prohibited under international law in all circumstances," he added.

"Iran must abstain from carrying out other flogging sentences and eradicate this practice from its laws."

Ahmadi and her four colleagues were each subjected to 74 lashes following their convictions on charges involving public morality and the online distribution of material deemed indecent by Iranian authorities.

Their attorney, Mostafa Nili, told Iranian news outlet Emtedad that the defendants had also been handed two-year bans on travel and participation in musical and artistic activities.

The case originated from a concert released on YouTube in December 2024. The Norway-based human rights group Hengaw said the performance took place in the Iranian city of Qom, where Ahmadi appeared without a hijab alongside male musicians.

Iran's use of flogging has drawn widespread criticism from Western governments and human rights groups, which regard the punishment as torture and a violation of international law. Tehran has dismissed international criticism of its human rights practices.

Opposition to Iran's mandatory hijab laws fueled nationwide protests against the regime in 2022, following the death in custody of Mahsa Amini , a young Kurdish Iranian woman detained for allegedly violating the country's dress code.

An increasing number of Iranian women have since openly challenged the compulsory head covering regulations despite the regime's continued efforts to enforce them.