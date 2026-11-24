Iranian authorities have carried out a flogging sentence against singer Parastoo Ahmadi and four members of her production team over a musical performance in which she appeared without a hijab, The Guardian reported.

Each of the five received 74 lashes after being convicted of offenses related to public morality and the publication of allegedly indecent content online.

Their lawyer, Mostafa Nili, told the Iranian news outlet Emtedad that the five were also prohibited from traveling and engaging in musical and artistic activities for two years.

The prosecution stemmed from a concert published on YouTube in December 2024. According to the Norway-based human rights organization Hengaw, Ahmadi performed alongside male musicians in the Iranian city of Qom without wearing the compulsory Islamic head covering.

Western governments and human rights organizations have condemned flogging as a form of torture that violates international law. Tehran has rejected international criticism of its human rights record.

Iran's compulsory hijab regulations became a focal point of nationwide anti-regime demonstrations in 2022 following the death of Mahsa Amini, a young Kurdish Iranian woman who died in custody after being detained over an alleged dress code violation.

Despite the authorities' continued enforcement of the restrictions, growing numbers of Iranian women have openly defied the compulsory hijab requirements.