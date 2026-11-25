King Charles III could abdicate as early as next year amid concerns that his health is deteriorating, Australia's News24 reported, citing recent media reports about the British monarch's ongoing battle with cancer.

According to News24, sources quoted by Radar Online claimed that Charles' condition had worsened following his nine-day Caribbean tour, which concluded on November 4.

"King Charles is going to step down. He's going to abdicate", one source said.

Another claimed, "He is much sicker than the palace lets on and simply isn't up to the job of running the fractured family, the crown's business interests, and fulfilling the daily duties of the monarchy".

News24 noted that previous reports had suggested preparations were already underway for a possible abdication, which would require parliamentary approval and the consent of the Commonwealth realms before Prince William could formally assume the throne.

Charles was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in February 2024. His treatment was scaled back in December 2025 after Buckingham Palace said he had responded "exceptionally well".

However, News24 cited royal journalist and author Robert Jobson as having claimed earlier this year that the monarch would never be cancer-free.

An abdication would not be unprecedented in modern British history. Charles' great-uncle, Edward VIII, relinquished the throne in 1936 to marry American socialite Wallis Simpson.