Britain’s King Charles III offered a rare update on his cancer journey in a video message broadcast Friday evening, announcing that his treatment can be reduced in the new year thanks to positive progress.

Charles, 77, described the development as “a personal blessing” and praised “the remarkable advances that have been made in cancer care in recent years.”

“Today I am able to share with you the good news that thanks to early diagnosis, effective intervention and adherence to ‘doctor’s orders,’ my own schedule of cancer treatment can be reduced in the new year,” the monarch said in a pre-recorded clip for Channel 4’s Stand Up To Cancer campaign, in partnership with Cancer Research UK.

The King revealed his diagnosis in February 2024 following a prostate procedure. While treatment continues, a spokesperson told CNN on Friday: “His Majesty has responded exceptionally well to treatment and his doctors advise that ongoing measures will now move into a precautionary phase.”

The spokesperson added that his recovery “will be continuously monitored and reviewed to protect and prioritise his continued recovery.”

In his message, the King urged the public to take part in cancer screening programs, stressing that “early diagnosis quite simply saves lives.” He noted that many avoid screening out of fear or discomfort, but said those who do participate are “glad they took part.”

Charles said he has been “profoundly moved” by the “community of care” surrounding patients, and expressed “most heartfelt thanks to the doctors, nurses, researchers and charity workers involved in diagnosis and treatment programs, together with my particular good wishes to those for whom they care so selflessly.”

The King has not disclosed the type of cancer he is receiving treatment for. A royal source confirmed it was not prostate cancer but declined to specify further. His spokesperson explained that “the advice from cancer experts is that, in his determination to support the whole cancer community, it is preferable that His Majesty does not address his own specific condition but rather speaks to those affected by all forms of the disease.”

Though the duration of treatment remains uncertain, Charles has continued state duties and resumed a full schedule of engagements and overseas tours.

