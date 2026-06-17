On Tuesday night, the British Embassy in Israel held an event to celebrate His Majesty The King’s Birthday Party, welcoming nearly 500 guests from government, foreign missions, businesses and civil society to the Ambassador’s residence in Ramat Gan.

This was the first major celebration the Embassy has held since 2023, given October 7 and the war that followed. The flagship event took place under a floral theme and brought together culture, music and food from the United Kingdom, including a UK military bagpiper, a local British cover band, British food stands and a whisky bar.

The event also marked the launch of the 15th anniversary celebrations of the UK-Israel Tech Hub. The UK government‑backed initiative operating from the British Embassy since 2011 is designed to drive economic growth and strengthen long‑term strategic partnerships between the UK and Israel. Operating at the intersection of government, industry and technology, the Hub connects leading Israeli innovation with UK partners to accelerate the adoption of transformative technologies that address real world challenges. Over the past 15 years, it has built hundreds of high‑value partnerships, supporting innovation, productivity, and long‑term bilateral collaboration.

The reception began with a speech by the British Ambassador to Israel, Simon Walters, followed by remarks from Israel’s Minister of Economy and Industry, Nir Barkat, who raised a toast to the King.

Among the guests were families of those with British links who were murdered in the October 7 attacks, as well as the families of British and British-linked hostages. Also in attendance were Members of Knesset, government officials, senior figures from Israeli trade, economy, diplomacy, media, and civil society, along with the Embassy’s friends and contacts.

Ambassador Walters said: "This evening’s reception is an opportunity to reaffirm the strong and enduring partnership between Israel and the United Kingdom, and look forward towards the future with a spirit of hope. This hope is strengthened by the fact that, even in these challenging times, there has been much to mark and celebrate regarding the British-Israeli partnership."

"The UK-Israel partnership in technology, innovation and trade has grown stronger than ever. One particular statistic stands out - the impressive 3.7% increase in bilateral trade over the past year, with UK-Israel annual trade now standing at £6.2 billion, making the UK one of Israel’s largest trading partners."

The British Embassy extends a special thank you to our sponsors: Forvis Mazars, Asserson, Range Rover, Israel Discount Bank, H.S. Horowitz and Mishcon de Reya.