Chief Rabbi of the United Kingdom Sir Ephraim Mirvis, has composed a special prayer for the full recovery of King Charles III after the latter was diagnosed with cancer earlier this week.

The prayer, which was published by the Rabbi's office on Thursday in both Hebrew and English, reads: "OUR GOD, SUPREME KING OF KINGS, in Whose hand is the soul of every living being, we approach You in prayer and supplication for the health and wellbeing of our Sovereign, King Charles III.

"May You, Who are a faithful Healer, send him a perfect healing and a speedy recovery. Prolong his days, so that he may continue to rule over our nation in good health and happiness. May Your Divine promise be fulfilled in him: 'I have seen his ways and I will heal him and guide him. I will let him live to a ripe old age, and show him My salvation.'"

It continues: "Almighty God, who supports us in times of trouble, sustain our gracious Queen Camilla, The Prince and Princess of Wales and all the Royal Family. Remove anxiety from their hearts and give them cause to rejoice.

"May You, the Supreme King of Kings, in Your mercy, preserve the King in life, and continue to bestow Your blessings of grace, lovingkindness, and peace upon all the subjects of his realm.

'May this be Your will and let us say, Amen," the prayer concludes.