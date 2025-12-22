King Charles III of the United Kingdom has made a donation to World Jewish Relief, the Jewish community’s humanitarian agency, to support its ongoing relief efforts in Ukraine.

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, World Jewish Relief says it has assisted over 375,000 individuals across nearly 400 towns and cities in Ukraine. The charity's broad range of local activities includes mental health support, livelihood recovery, and the repair of homes damaged by drone and missile strikes. World Jewish Relief has also aided 14,000 Ukrainian refugees in the UK with English language training and employment support.

King Charles III has served as the Patron of World Jewish Relief since 2015. His involvement with the organization began in 2002, following a visit to the Jewish community in Krakow. In 2008, the King opened the Jewish Community Centre in Krakow, in partnership with World Jewish Relief, to help revitalise Jewish life in the area. The Centre continues to offer critical support to the community, including many Ukrainian refugees.

Paul Anticoni OBE, Chief Executive of World Jewish Relief, stated: “We are profoundly grateful to His Majesty and to the King Charles III Charitable Fund for this generous contribution, and for His Majesty’s unwavering support as our Patron. His longstanding commitment to our mission continues to inspire all of us at World Jewish Relief."

"As the crisis in Ukraine deepens and millions continue to suffer, we remain steadfast in our determination to bring hope and practical assistance to those in need. Donations like this are vital as they enable us to provide lifesaving and transformative support precisely where it is needed most.”