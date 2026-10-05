The Ministry of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism warned on Monday of a surge in pro-Palestinian demonstrations and anti-Israel events worldwide surrounding the third anniversary of the October 7 massacre.

According to a special report published by the Ministry's National Situation Room, as of October 4, 262 pro-Palestinian protest and solidarity events had been identified across 37 countries. The events are scheduled to take place between October 1 and October 14, with the largest concentration expected during the weekend immediately following October 7.

The United States leads with 45 identified events, followed by Spain with 40, Australia with 21, Britain with 19 and Italy with 16. Germany and Canada each have 14 identified events, while 10 are planned in France and eight in the Netherlands.

The report found that October 10 and 11 are expected to see particularly intense protest activity, with a combined 121 events - 46% of all those identified. Of these, 96 are scheduled for October 10 alone, representing 37% of the total. Another 75 events, or 29% of the total, have been identified for October 7 itself.

Approximately one-third of all identified events - 87 - have been classified by the Ministry as presenting a medium or high risk.

Canada has four events classified as high risk, while Greece, Italy, the United States and Australia each have two. Additional risk focal points have been identified in cities including Barcelona, Bogota, Paris, Istanbul, Bangkok, Santiago, London, Berlin and Amsterdam.

The Ministry assessed that concentrating many of the events over the weekend is intended, among other things, to maximize participation as well as public and media exposure.

The report also highlighted the proximity of dozens of planned demonstrations to Israeli diplomatic missions and other properties associated with Israel.

According to the Ministry, 45 events are expected to take place near an Israeli embassy, consulate or other property identified with the State of Israel. Thirty of those events are located within 2.5 kilometers, or approximately 1.5 miles, of an Israeli property.

Among the locations highlighted in the report is a demonstration planned for Dam Square in Amsterdam. In Helsinki, an event is expected approximately 300 meters from the Israeli Embassy, while a high-risk event on Parliament Hill in Ottawa is expected approximately 350 meters from the Israeli Embassy.

An event in Frankfurt is planned approximately 370 meters from a hotel used by Israeli visitors.

Two additional events classified as high risk are expected in Italy: one in Milan, approximately 700 meters from an Israeli property, and another in Rome, approximately 2.2 kilometers from an Israeli property.

The report was released two days before the third anniversary of the October 7 massacre and amid preparations for a wave of demonstrations and anti-Israel events around the world.