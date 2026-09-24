Warning: Explicit language

An Arab anti-Israel activist attacked and repeatedly harassed Kan News reporter Shahar Glick and his cameraman while the Israeli news crew was reporting outside the United Nations General Assembly in New York City ahead of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's address.

The activist approached Glick as the reporter stood in front of the camera and repeatedly attempted to interrupt the report, demanding: "Does Palestine have a right to exist, sir?"

Glick continued attempting to speak to the camera and largely ignored the activist, who remained close to the Israeli crew and continued shouting at them.

"Are you with Israel, sir? Answer the question, sir," the activist demanded before telling Glick that he would continue following the crew.

At another point, he declared: "I'm going to follow you either way. I'm not going to let you guys film."

The cameraman asked the activist to stop interfering with the report, but to no avail. The activist continued to follow Glick and the cameraman while shouting anti-Israel slogans, accusations, and obscenities in English, Arabic, and Hebrew.

The activist also taunted the Israeli crew over the fact that the confrontation was taking place in the United States, telling them: "There's no IDF here," and later saying: "The playing ground is even."

He repeatedly shouted "Free Palestine" and "Long live Palestine," as well as additional anti-Israel slogans, while continuing to interfere with Glick's report.

At one point, the activist accused the Israeli crew of "stealing our homes" and "killing our children," and told them: "You thought you were going to get a free pass in the USA? It's not happening."

He also claimed that his grandfather had been killed in Jerusalem in 1946 and demanded that Glick condemn the incident. Glick did not engage with him and continued attempting to address the camera.

The activist later told the Israeli journalists, "Why you so quiet? Finish your interview," after spending an extended period shouting over Glick as he attempted to report.

At a certain point during the confrontation, a man waving an Israeli flag attempted to get between the Arab activist and the Israeli reporter.

The activist filmed himself throughout the incident as he confronted and attacked the Israeli news crew. During the confrontation, he repeatedly challenged those around him to react to his conduct and continued following the crew despite their attempts to carry on with their work.

The activist eventually accused another person at the scene of striking him, shouting that he had captured the incident on video.

Glick is the son of former MK Yehuda Glick, who was seriously wounded in a Palestinian Arab shooting attack in Jerusalem in 2014.