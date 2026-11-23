on the Toronto Sun YouTube channel, columnist Brian Lilley and author Warren Kinsella examined the origins and coordination behind the global protests that followed the October 7, 2023 attacks on Israel. Their discussion highlights a critical detail in the public debate over the Israel-Hamas war: the exact timing of the demonstrations relative to Israel's military response. In a recent episode of LILLEY UNLEASHED: The lie machine on theYouTube channel, columnist Brian Lilley and author Warren Kinsella examined the origins and coordination behind the global protests that followed the October 7, 2023 attacks on Israel. Their discussion highlights a critical detail in the public debate over the Israel-Hamas war: the exact timing of the demonstrations relative to Israel's military response.

On October 7, 2023, Hamas-led militants launched a massive, coordinated assault on southern Israel, killing approximately 1,200 people and taking more than 250 hostages. While the attacks were still unfolding and Israeli forces were still fighting to secure their own communities, organized rallies appeared on the streets of major Western cities-including Mississauga, Toronto, Montreal, New York, London, and Paris.

According to Lilley and Kinsella, the immediacy of these gatherings points to advance planning rather than a spontaneous reaction to Israeli military operations. At the time these initial demonstrations took place, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) had not yet launched its ground invasion of Gaza. Investigative journalists examining the anti-Israel movement reveal that the allegations of an Israeli "genocide" are pure propaganda.

Crucially, protesters were already chanting accusations of genocide on October 7 before Israel had even mounted its military response.

Investigative journalists tracking these networks argue that the presence of professionally pre-printed signs and coordinated messaging across Western cities while the massacre of 1,200 Israelis and Jews was still actively taking place serves as evidence that protest leaders had advance knowledge of the attack.

Hamas Meets the Legal Definition of Genocide while Israel Does Not :

dolus specialis-the explicit intent to destroy a legally protected national, ethnical, racial, or religious group, in whole or in part. Under the 1948 UN Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide , genocide is not defined by casualty disparities or the intensity of urban warfare. It requires a strict legal threshold: the commission of specific atrocities paired with-the explicit intent to destroy a legally protected national, ethnical, racial, or religious group, in whole or in part.

When evaluated against the statute, the real victims of a genocidal campaign on October 7 were the Jewish people, while Israel's defensive response fails to meet the definition of genocide.

A Protected Indigenous Ethnic Group

International and domestic legal frameworks-including the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD), Title VI of the U.S. Civil Rights Act, the U.S. Supreme Court's unanimous ruling in Shaare Tefila Congregation v. Cobb (1987), and the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP)-recognize Jewish people as a distinct ethnic group with continuous ancestral, linguistic, and historical ties indigenous to the land of Judea.

By contrast, legal protections shield individuals based on immutable ancestry rather than insulating religious or political ideologies from public critique.

Codified Intent and Action by Hamas

Furthermore, demographic analysts note that when factoring in birth rates alongside the estimated 100,000 Gazans who fled into Egypt-many paying upwards of $10,000 per person to smugglers-the total population originating from Gaza has grown rather than faced destruction.

The Financial and Ideological Network Behind the Streets

Those examining the infrastructure and financing behind today's coordinated street protests point to an alliance uniting state sponsors, terror proxies, and Western Marxist financiers. Investigative journalists and congressional committees have traced tens of millions of dollars flowing from Shanghai-based American tech mogul Neville Roy Singham into activist hubs such as The People's Forum and the ANSWER Coalition.

Researchers reveal that this financial pipeline operates alongside the geopolitical agendas of Qatar, Hamas, and the Iranian regime, forming a "Red-Green Alliance" that merges far-left Marxist networks with Islamist movements to destabilize Western democracies from within.

At the heart of this modern alignment is how institutions guard historical truth. Political analysts examining modern progressivism argue that elite universities and cultural centers have spent decades reshaping historical narratives, channeling ideological conformity into a movement willing to align with anti-Western forces. This pattern of rapid, coordinated mobilization has also been documented at other geopolitical flashpoints by independent journalist Nate Friedman

Through street-level interviews in cities like New York and London, Friedman has highlighted the presence of organized, well-funded activist networks appearing with pre-printed signage across seemingly unrelated causes-from marching in support of the Iranian regime despite its violent crackdown on tens of thousands of its own citizens and pleas for help from the Iranian diaspora, to defending authoritarian figures like Venezuela's Nicolás Maduro and Cuba's Castro regime.

In truth, observers of this phenomenon argue, the street protests engulfing Western campuses and cities are not genuinely about "Palestine" or even Israel. Israel is merely used as bait to rally the masses; the true target is the United States. The vast majority of these activists are historically and geographically illiterate regarding the Middle East, unable to name the rivers, seas, or governing realities of the region they claim to champion. Instead, "Palestine" has been engineered into an all-purpose symbol of revolution designed to unite every grievance-driven and insulated sector of Western society.

It brings together the self-declared disenfranchised, LGBTQ activists marching for regimes that would execute them, hardcore Marxists, economically insulated trust-fund radicals, and the Hollywood elite. Attribute this trend to years of ideological indoctrination across major universities-from the University of Toronto and Concordia in Canada to Ivy League institutions like Columbia and Harvard-where a generation of students has been taught to view global events exclusively through a rigid oppressor-versus-oppressed framework via the Red Green Alliance.

By tracking the chronology of October 7, the statutory requirements of the Genocide Convention, and the financial trails of global activist networks, the simultaneous emergence of identical slogans, banners, and rallies within hours of the Hamas invasion points to a massive well coordinated effort by the Red Green alliance to fool the world in an effort to use the "Palestinian Slogan to take down America ..

Examining both the timeline and the ideological networks behind these protests remains essential to understanding how modern geopolitical narratives are manufactured and amplified.

Selective Outrage: From Biafra to the Streets of West London

An objective application of these exact legal standards exposes the selective outrage driving modern protest movements. During the 1967-1970 Biafran War , a Nigerian federal blockade backed militarily and diplomatically by the United Kingdom triggered a catastrophic famine that killed an estimated two million people, overwhelmingly Igbo civilians and children.

Yet despite clear warnings of extermination, the British government continued supplying weapons to protect oil interests, United Nations leadership refused to intervene , and major aid agencies like Oxfam struggled with institutional neutrality rather than mobilizing global outrage. Because Biafra implicated British geopolitical interests and exposed failures within the UN system without offering a proxy target against the United States or Israel, invoking the starving children of Biafra generates zero traction among today's activist networks.

"Palestine" has been engineered into an all-encompassing revolutionary banner used as cover for street intimidation across London, Paris, Toronto, Montreal, and New York-even in local disputes entirely disconnected from the Middle East.

(See here, how a Canadian Journalist tells the truth)

