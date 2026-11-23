US President Donald Trump on Sunday stated that Iran has intensified its attacks following the Democrats' victory in the November 3 midterm elections, arguing that Tehran views the Democratic Party as weak and ineffective.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that two predictions he had made ahead of the elections had materialized: a decline in the stock market following a Democratic victory and an increase in Iranian aggression.

"As everyone remembers, I predicted two things concerning the November 3rd Midterm Elections. One, that if the Democrats win, the Stock Markets would go down, substantially, which they have, and two, that the Islamic Republic of Iran, which has killed 81,000 protestors as of today, will grow more aggressive in their attacks, which has also occurred."

The President further said that Iran had recently stepped up its missile and drone launches, but stressed that American defenses had successfully intercepted the attacks.

"Iran has launched more drones and missiles in the last week than at any time for over a year. Don’t worry, they’ve all been knocked down, and done no damage. Iranian leaders consider the Democrats weak, ineffective, and Country destroying, but I won’t let that happen!"

Trump also accused both Iran and the Democrats of attempting to keep oil prices elevated ahead of the elections, claiming that prices had fallen sharply since the vote.

"Both the Dems and Iran fought like hell to keep the Oil price up as long as possible and, since the Election, the Oil price has dropped by a record level. Too bad the Voters didn’t understand this before they pulled the trigger, but the whole Election was very 'strange.' In the end, America will win!"

Following the Republicans’ loss in the midterms, Vice President JD Vance published a social media post in which he suggested that the Iran war had contributed to the Republican defeat.

Trump subsequently acknowledged that the war played a significant role in the Republicans' electoral losses, pointing to its effect on fuel prices.

Asked about Vance's assessment of the election results, the President responded, "Well, I think it's largely true because it drove the gasoline up a little bit short term."

Nevertheless, Trump maintained that military action was necessary to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, regardless of the political consequences.

"If I had it to do again, I'd have to do it again, because long term it's the only answer. You can't let Iran have a nuclear weapon," he said.

Vance later rejected suggestions of a disagreement between himself and Trump over the administration's handling of the conflict.

"No, there's no daylight. The President of the United States, he makes decisions. And obviously, within the administration, we have debates and discussions about exactly what to do," Vance told Fox News last week.

Meanwhile, Trump continues to consider possible renewed strikes on Iran. The President told Fox News on Sunday that he was leaning toward resuming major operations against Iran after the beginning of 2027 unless negotiations produce an agreement.

Speaking to correspondent Trey Yingst, Trump confirmed that indirect discussions were continuing but criticized Tehran's approach to the negotiations.

He described Iranian negotiators as "professional tap dancers," adding, "They talk all the time. All they do is talk, but it's all BS."

Trump also warned that Iranian vessels attempting to break the American naval blockade would be attacked.

According to Yingst, Trump expressed hope that Iranian ships would challenge the blockade, predicting they would end up "at the bottom of the sea like the rest of Iran's Navy."

The President indicated that US forces would fire on vessels attempting to breach the restrictions.