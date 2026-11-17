US Vice President JD Vance insisted Monday that he remains fully aligned with President Donald Trump on the war against Iran, rejecting suggestions of a disagreement following his criticism of the conflict's political consequences for Republicans.

Speaking with Laura Ingraham on Fox News, Vance addressed speculation about tensions within the administration after he linked the war to the Republican Party's defeat in the midterm elections two weeks earlier.

"No, there's no daylight. The President of the United States, he makes decisions. And obviously, within the administration, we have debates and discussions about exactly what to do," Vance stressed.

"When the President makes a decision, he is owed a cabinet that helps implement that decision. And I think there's no daylight between the President or any other senior member of the administration," he added.

Vance also responded to criticism over his involvement in the memorandum of understanding negotiated between Washington and Tehran, which ultimately failed to produce a lasting agreement.

He suggested that critics were targeting him because they were unwilling to confront Trump directly.

"No, it's people who want to criticize the President of the United States but frankly don't have the courage to criticize the President, so they criticize the Vice President. And that's what you signed up for. I'm happy to be a heat shield for the President of the United States," Vance said.

Turning to the military campaign, the Vice President defended the administration's accomplishments and criticized those advocating an indefinite continuation of the fighting.

"But the fundamental reality is we have accomplished an extraordinary amount. We have destroyed the nuclear program. We have destroyed Iran's conventional military. And there is this category of people who just seem to want the war to go on forever. They want to keep on going and keep on going. The President of the United States has a lot of options, right? He could say, we're done now."

Vance's comments come as Trump considers whether to resume major military operations against Iran or continue pursuing a diplomatic solution.

In an interview with Salem News Channel this past Thursday, Trump emphasized that he remained prepared to authorize additional strikes if circumstances required them.

Asked whether he would hesitate to order another attack against Iran, Trump replied, "No. No hesitation. We're doing very well with it right now. We're taking out more oil now than we did before the, if you call it a war, before the war started. We're taking out more oil."

The President also highlighted the results of the American military campaign, pointing to US control of the Gulf and the absence of recent American military fatalities.

"And you know, the thing about the war. We've been fighting, you know, pretty, at a pretty rapid clip for three weeks, not seven months, for three weeks. Nobody's been killed in the last five months. You know, in Russia, they're losing 25,000 people a month between Russia and Ukraine, mostly soldiers. We haven't lost a soldier in five months and we control the Gulf...but the answer is if I saw things going the other way, I would, I would do that. And it's, it's possible I would do it right now," Trump said.

In a separate interview Thursday with journalist Stephen A. Smith, Trump asserted that American forces could eliminate Iran's energy infrastructure, bridges and industrial capabilities within three days.

He explained, however, that he had held back from ordering such strikes following requests from several Middle Eastern countries that favored a more gradual approach.

Meanwhile, Reuters reported over the weekend that Trump was considering postponing further attacks if Iran and the Iran-backed Houthi movement in Yemen refrained from additional provocations.

Citing three people familiar with recent discussions, the report indicated that the administration was evaluating whether continued military and economic pressure could achieve its objectives without a renewed escalation.