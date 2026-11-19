WATCH: Trump, Xi and Putin have a 3-way meeting in China

US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin began their first-ever trilateral meeting on Thursday in Shenzhen, China, with discussions expected to focus on nuclear weapons, the wars in Ukraine and Iran, and other major international issues.

The unprecedented meeting is taking place on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, following separate meetings between Trump and the Chinese and Russian leaders earlier in the day.

Opening his remarks, Trump thanked Xi for his hospitality and congratulated him on hosting the APEC summit.

"I'm delighted that this trip has also given us the opportunity for this first-ever trilateral meeting between the leaders of the United States, Russia, and China," Trump said. "I think in lots of other ways, we are really making history."

Trump emphasized the importance of maintaining direct communication between the three countries despite their disagreements.

"As presidents of three of the world's largest countries, we have a special responsibility to maintain open, respectful, and productive dialogue on issues impacting not just our people but the entire planet," he said.

"Too often, past leaders avoided talking to nations with whom they had disagreements," Trump continued, arguing that refusing dialogue had prevented solutions to international disputes.

The US President identified nuclear arms reductions as a central objective of the meeting, saying the three countries had a particular responsibility to address the dangers posed by nuclear weapons.

"As the world's three largest nuclear powers by far, the United States, Russia, and China are uniquely positioned to discuss how to reduce the number of nuclear weapons on Earth and also to lessen the risk that those weapons will ever be used," Trump stated.

However, he acknowledged the difficulties involved in persuading nuclear-armed countries to reduce their arsenals.

"It's not an easy thing to do and give them up, but it's also vital that we cooperate to combat the threat of nuclear proliferation in other countries around the world," he said.

Turning to Iran, Trump reiterated his determination to prevent the Islamic Republic from acquiring nuclear weapons.

"That's what we're doing in Iran. We're not going to let Iran have a nuclear weapon," he declared.

Trump also confirmed that the war in Ukraine would be discussed, revealing that he had already held extensive talks with Putin on the matter.

"We are going to be discussing the war between Russia and Ukraine, and we already have. President Putin and I have had a long discussion today for quite a while," Trump said.

"I think things are happening," he added, expressing hope that both sides would seek an end to the conflict.

Trump also announced that he intended to raise the possibility of cooperation against international institutions, specifically criticizing the International Criminal Court (ICC).

"I'll be suggesting ways to protect our nation's from rogue globalist organizations such as the International Criminal Court, which has gotten out of control," he said, accusing the court of exceeding its jurisdiction.

Concluding his remarks, Trump praised Shenzhen's development and expressed appreciation for both Xi and Putin.

"Let's see if we can get something done," he said.

Xi, who opened the meeting, called for cooperation between the three powers to address international challenges and preserve global stability.

"History tells us: when major powers live in harmony, the world is at peace; when major powers clash, the world falls into turmoil," Xi said, according to Chinese state media.

He stressed that constructive relations between major powers were essential rather than optional.

"China, Russia, and the United States should set an example, cooperate in meeting global challenges, jointly safeguard world peace and stability, and make greater contributions to human progress," Xi stated.

Putin similarly emphasized the potential benefits of cooperation between Moscow, Washington and Beijing.

"Our nations share many common interests regarding the resolution of regional conflicts - including, of course, the conflict in Ukraine," the Russian President said.

He added that the three leaders could "make a meaningful contribution to strengthening global security and stability," provided they pursued constructive cooperation.

The trilateral meeting followed separate discussions between Trump and Putin, during which Ukraine was a central topic. According to the Kremlin, Putin emerged from the meeting in an "excellent" mood.

During his subsequent meeting with Xi, Trump expressed hope that both countries could contribute to ending the war in Ukraine.

"We're looking to both help with respect to the war with Russia and Ukraine," Trump said. "I'd like to see it ended."

Trump also said he and Xi agreed on the importance of restoring the flow of oil through the Strait of Hormuz, which has been disrupted by the war involving Iran.

The talks are taking place amid differences between the three countries over nuclear arms control, Ukraine, Iran and international trade.

China has repeatedly resisted joining nuclear arms reduction negotiations with the United States and Russia, whose arsenals are considerably larger.

The summit also follows an extension of the US-China trade truce earlier this month, alongside continuing disagreements over American restrictions on advanced semiconductor exports to China.

Trump arrived in Shenzhen on Wednesday and received an unprecedented welcome from Xi, who personally greeted him at the airport with a red carpet ceremony, military honors and an embrace.

The Chinese President's appearance marked the first time he had personally welcomed a visiting foreign leader at an airport since taking office.

Despite the historic nature of the gathering, US officials have cautioned that major agreements are not necessarily expected to emerge from the talks.