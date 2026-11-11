The United States military published an operational update detailing its ongoing efforts to secure commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, enforce the naval blockade against Iran, and prevent the Iranian regime from transporting advanced weapons and other prohibited materials through alternative routes.

In a video published on X, US Central Command (CENTCOM) outlined three major components of its operations: protecting maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, maintaining the blockade of Iranian ports, and disrupting the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' (IRGC) efforts to circumvent international restrictions.

"U.S. forces continue to work around the clock keeping the Strait of Hormuz open for commercial shipping, strictly enforcing the ironclad naval blockade against Iran, and working with U.S. interagency partners to prevent the IRGC from using land routes and the Caspian Sea to move advanced weapons systems, dual-use tech, sanctioned materials, and illegal revenue streams," the military stated.

According to the operational update, nearly 4,000 ships have passed through the Strait of Hormuz with American support, while approximately 1.7 billion barrels of crude oil have been shipped under US protection since the summer.

CENTCOM also reported that the primary maritime transit routes through the strategically important waterway remain clear of sea mines.

The Strait of Hormuz, which is approximately 21 nautical miles wide at its narrowest point, serves as a vital international shipping corridor connecting the Persian Gulf to global markets.

The military emphasized that its mission in the strait is to provide coordinated protection for commercial vessels and maintain freedom of navigation.

At the same time, American forces are continuing to enforce the naval blockade against Iran, preventing vessels from entering or leaving Iranian ports without US permission.

According to the video, nearly 150 ships have been redirected and five disabled since July after attempting to violate the blockade.

CENTCOM stated that the blockade has prevented the IRGC from exporting an estimated $30 billion or more in crude oil, dealing a significant blow to a major source of revenue for the Iranian regime.

The operational update also highlighted the establishment of Task Force Iron Gate, a new initiative intended to prevent Iran from circumventing the maritime blockade through alternative transportation networks.

According to CENTCOM, the task force was established on November 7, 2026, and consists of 20 civilian and military personnel based at the command's headquarters in Tampa, Florida.

Its mission is to coordinate efforts to stop the illicit movement of advanced weapons systems, dual-use technologies, sanctioned materials, and illegal revenue streams across Iran's borders and the Caspian Sea.

The task force is designed to work closely with other US government agencies to identify and disrupt routes that could allow the IRGC to continue acquiring military equipment or generating revenue despite the blockade.

The military's latest update underscores Washington's continued efforts to maintain pressure on Tehran while protecting international maritime commerce and preventing the Iranian regime from rebuilding or expanding its military capabilities.