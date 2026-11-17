Bahrain intercepts new wave of Iranian aerial attacks

Bahrain says its air defenses destroyed several Iranian aerial threats before they reached their targets, marking another incident in a series of attacks as tensions between Washington and Tehran continue to escalate.

Bahrain announced Tuesday that its air defense systems had intercepted and destroyed several Iranian aerial attacks before they could reach their intended targets.

In a statement, the General Command of the Bahrain Defense Force accused Iran of continuing a systematic campaign of aggression against the kingdom.

The military said its air defense systems had successfully countered the attacks thanks to their high level of combat readiness. It added that all branches and units of the Bahrain Defense Force remained on maximum alert and prepared to defend the country.

The announcement follows two previous Iranian attacks on Bahrain in recent days.

Iran launched drones toward Bahrain on Sunday, with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claiming it had deployed six drones against an American air defense radar installation at the al-Riffa air base.

Bahraini authorities said the incoming threats were intercepted and destroyed before reaching their targets. The kingdom's Foreign Ministry condemned the attacks and warned that Tehran would be held responsible for their consequences.

The Sunday incident followed an attempted attack on Friday, when the IRGC claimed to have struck an American early-warning radar installation in Bahrain. The US military disputed that account, saying American forces had intercepted two Iranian attack drones without casualties or damage.

The renewed attacks come amid growing tensions between the United States and Iran, particularly over the Strait of Hormuz.

On Sunday, the IRGC declared that the strategic waterway was closed and threatened a stronger response to American military operations. The organization also claimed that naval mines had struck two tankers in the strait, leaving them burning, although Reuters said it could not independently verify the claim.

The escalation has coincided with an expansion of the American military presence in the region. The USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier strike group entered the area of responsibility of US Central Command on Sunday, joining the USS George HW Bush and USS George Washington carrier strike groups already operating in the Arabian Sea.

The deployment comes as American forces continue enforcing a naval blockade of Iranian ports while President Donald Trump weighs the possibility of additional military action against Tehran.

Reuters reported Saturday that Trump was considering postponing further strikes against Iran if Tehran and Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi movement refrained from additional provocations. According to the report, the President had not made a final decision on whether to resume major military operations.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia also reported intercepting drones launched by the Houthis over the Mecca region on Sunday, following several similar incidents in recent days.