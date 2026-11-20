Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is demanding that no state commission of inquiry into the October 7 massacre be established as a key condition in negotiations to form a unity government with Yashar party chairman Gadi Eisenkot, Kan 11 News reported on Friday evening.

Under Netanyahu's demand, no state commission of inquiry would be established throughout the government's term. Likud is willing to discuss alternative frameworks, but preventing the establishment of such a commission is a fundamental condition for the party, which is expected to be raised as early as Sunday's coalition negotiations.

Kan 11 News reported that the meeting will address the issue of a rotation agreement between the party leaders for the first time. Both sides officially maintain that a unity government should be led by their respective leaders for the entire term. In practice, however, both are willing to discuss a rotation arrangement, with each insisting on serving as prime minister first.

Meanwhile, according to the report, Netanyahu's associates have discussed the possibility of moving up Israel's presidential election as part of the negotiations and as a guarantee for a potential rotation agreement. Under such an arrangement, Netanyahu would serve two years as prime minister before becoming President of Israel.

For his part, Eisenkot made clear on Friday that he is preparing to make critical decisions on forming Israel's next government. In a lengthy post ahead of Shabbat, Eisenkot said he intended to exhaust efforts to form a broad coalition but warned that he would not allow negotiations to continue indefinitely.

Eisenkot wrote, "All sides must understand that I have no intention of dragging things out. They must understand that, at the right time, I will bring a new and good government under my leadership to the Knesset for approval..

He stressed that this was not a tactic intended to pressure his negotiating partners. "This is not a threat for negotiating purposes. This is the decision I have made out of an understanding of the responsibility and role entrusted to me at this time of emergency."

He also addressed the talks with Likud, expressing disappointment at the gap between its public statements and its conduct in practice. He wrote, "We are making sincere and genuine efforts, but unfortunately there is a great distance between Likud's rhetoric and its actions and actual willingness."

Despite the criticism, Eisenkot made clear that he was not yet abandoning the possibility of forming a broad government with Likud. He noted, "I intend to give this track another chance. We must try to persuade Likud members to rise to the occasion."

However, the central message of his remarks was clear: If efforts to form a broad government fail, he will move to establish a national emergency government, which he will seek to expand either before or after it is sworn in.

Eisenkot’s post came hours after Netanyahu called on Avigdor Liberman, Naftali Bennett and Eisenkot to work toward forming a unity government, warning that a minority government could be formed as early as the beginning of next week.

Netanyahu also addressed reports of talks to form a narrow government that would rely on support from the Arab parties, expressing strong opposition to the move.

"The astonishing thing is that I am hearing there is an intention to form, as early as the beginning of the week, a narrow government that relies on the votes of supporters of terrorism who advocate the elimination of the Jewish state. It is inconceivable," he said.

The prime minister demanded an immediate halt to the move and made clear that, in his view, forming a unity government was the answer to the current situation.

Netanyahu concluded, "I am saying in the clearest possible terms: This must stop immediately. Responsibility means unity. That is what needs to be done now, and every hour we wait is an hour wasted."

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)