Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on party leaders Avigdor Liberman, Naftali Bennett and Gadi Eisenkot on Friday to work toward forming a unity government, warning that a minority government could be formed as early as the beginning of next week.

Netanyahu revealed that he had spoken with the three leaders in recent days and briefed them on security developments. Against this backdrop, the prime minister stressed the need for political unity and swift decision-making.

Netanyahu also addressed reports of talks to form a narrow government that would rely on support from the Arab parties, expressing strong opposition to the move.

Netanyahu said, "The astonishing thing is that I am hearing there is an intention to form, as early as the beginning of the week, a narrow government that relies on the votes of supporters of terrorism who advocate the elimination of the Jewish state. It is inconceivable".

The prime minister demanded an immediate halt to the move and made clear that, in his view, forming a unity government was the answer to the current situation.

Netanyahu concluded, "I am saying in the clearest possible terms: This must stop immediately. Responsibility means unity. That is what needs to be done now, and every hour we wait is an hour wasted".