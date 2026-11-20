The IDF and Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) announced Friday that they had eliminated several terrorists in airstrikes across the Gaza Strip over the past week, including senior Nukhba operatives from Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

Among those eliminated was Ahmad Abu Armana, commander of the Nukhba Forces in Islamic Jihad's Central Camps Brigade, who was killed in a strike on Tuesday.

According to the IDF, Abu Armana was responsible for training terrorists within Islamic Jihad and coordinating military activities with Hamas.

On Wednesday, the IDF and Shin Bet eliminated Abd al-Raouf Na'im Abd al-Hai Nabhan, deputy commander of a Nukhba squad in Hamas' military wing, in the Nuseirat area. The military said Nabhan had infiltrated Israeli territory during the October 7 massacre.

In another strike on Thursday, Israeli forces eliminated Thaer Al-Wadia, commander of Islamic Jihad's Nukhba Forces in the Gaza City area.

According to the IDF, the terrorists had been involved in advancing attacks against Israeli soldiers and civilians throughout the war, particularly in recent weeks. They also worked to rebuild the military capabilities of terrorist organizations in Gaza, systematically violating the ceasefire agreement.

The military stated that the airstrikes were conducted to eliminate the threats posed by the terrorists.

Before carrying out the strikes, Israeli forces took precautions to minimize civilian casualties, including the use of precision munitions and aerial surveillance.

The IDF emphasized that Israeli security forces remain deployed in the area in accordance with the agreement and will continue operating to eliminate immediate threats.