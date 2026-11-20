The IDF on Friday evening struck several terrorists from the military wing of the Hamas terrorist organization while they were meeting to advance terror attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF troops in central Gaza.

Among the terrorists struck were Nukhba terrorists and terrorists who infiltrated Israeli territory during the October 7th Massacre, said the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.

It added that, throughout the war, and particularly recently, the terrorists advanced attacks against IDF troops and Israeli civilians and operated to restore the capabilities of terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip, in systematic violation of the ceasefire. The terrorists were struck from the air in order to remove the threat they posed.

Prior to the strike, measures were taken to minimize harm to civilians, including the use of precision munitions and aerial surveillance.

“The IDF will provide further updates on the results of the strike," said the statement.

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)