Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton warned Wednesday that threats from Iran against Americans at home and abroad have risen significantly, as concerns grow over potential Iranian attacks in retaliation for US military operations.

Testifying before the House Homeland Security Committee, Clayton said American intelligence agencies were working to identify and prevent Iranian plots targeting US citizens and personnel.

"We remain committed to detecting, deterring, and combating the Iranian lethal plotting outside the United States and inside the United States," Clayton told lawmakers, as quoted by Reuters.

"These threats have substantially increased. Our women and men abroad, our women and men here in the United States, are under greater threat."

In a memorandum reviewed by Reuters last month, Clayton warned that Iran had intensified efforts to target American personnel and that plots to kill US citizens had reached "advanced stages."

During Wednesday's hearing, lawmakers also questioned Clayton about a CNN report suggesting that American intelligence agencies had identified possible Iranian plans to carry out an attack involving a radioactive dirty bomb in Washington.

Clayton declined to address the specific intelligence but acknowledged that threats involving weapons capable of causing mass casualties have long been a concern.

"There are a suite of threats that are that we refer to as, you know, civilian mass destruction threats or whatever you want, and they have been around for a long time," he said.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, meanwhile, sought to reassure Americans on Tuesday that authorities had not identified an imminent attack against Washington.

Speaking to reporters during President Donald Trump's trip to Asia, Rubio emphasized that the United States continues to monitor threats from Iran and other hostile actors.

"I don't think there's any imminent threat. I think there are existing - let there be no doubt, whether it's the Iranian regime or terrorists around the world who have repeatedly said that they want to harm Americans. The Iranians have been chanting 'Death to America' since 1979. So we know that there are elements out there that want to do harm to the United States. But that specific report, I won't even comment on it because I don't know who's leaking this stuff to you guys," Rubio stated.

Trump also addressed the reported threat Tuesday, warning Tehran of severe consequences if an attack were carried out.

“Well, if there is [such an attack], they will pay a price the likes of which no country has ever paid before," Trump said, adding, “I hope it’s not. But we take it very seriously because they happen to be crazy."